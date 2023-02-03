LSV Asset Management Purchases 20,200 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.68% of KB Home worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 382.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.46.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

