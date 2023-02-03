Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hubbell by 4.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $236.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

