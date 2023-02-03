Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $251.73.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.