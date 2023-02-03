LSV Asset Management Buys New Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 583,608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 179.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAFD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

