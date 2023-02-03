Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after buying an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after buying an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 952.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 94,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

ACLS opened at $118.97 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $120.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

