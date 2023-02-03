Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after buying an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after buying an additional 2,678,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,792,000 after buying an additional 78,064 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.0 %

DAL stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

