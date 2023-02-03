Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,125. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.78 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

