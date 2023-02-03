Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess Price Performance

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,918 shares of company stock valued at $31,453,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $89.09 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

