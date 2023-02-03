Huntington National Bank Invests $269,000 in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $324,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,078.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $829.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $14.04.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 43.85%. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

