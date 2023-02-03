Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Raymond James by 222.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.