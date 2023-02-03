Huntington National Bank Has $391,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $191.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average of $189.01. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

