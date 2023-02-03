Huntington National Bank Acquires Shares of 34,395 Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACEL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,315,557 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,078.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $829.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.23. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 43.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

