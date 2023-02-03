Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

