American Express (NYSE:AXP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.13 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

