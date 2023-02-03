Huntington National Bank Sells 1,074 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $78.07.

