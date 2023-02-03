Huntington National Bank Sells 1,604 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.