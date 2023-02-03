Huntington National Bank Sells 180 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everest Re Group Trading Down 4.2 %

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RE stock opened at $341.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $361.67.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.