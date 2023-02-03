Huntington National Bank Sells 1,604 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

WEN opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

