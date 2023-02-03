Huntington National Bank Sells 2,447 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $52.66 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

