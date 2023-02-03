Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after buying an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after buying an additional 200,966 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 280,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 120,010 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHM stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

