Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.57.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

