Huntington National Bank Sells 303 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

