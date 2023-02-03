Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

