Huntington National Bank Buys 758 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $43.50 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.33). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

