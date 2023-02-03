Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $91,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after buying an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $77.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.