Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AMETEK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

Shares of AME stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.