Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

Further Reading

