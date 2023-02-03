Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Halliburton by 161.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of HAL opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

