The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 131,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

