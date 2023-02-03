TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of DraftKings worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 362,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 347,936 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 11.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

