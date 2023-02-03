Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 390 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,440,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 886,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

