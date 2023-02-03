Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,933.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,294.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,099.85. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $986.01 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

