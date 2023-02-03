Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $103,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after purchasing an additional 838,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $15.50 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

