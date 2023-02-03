1,000 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $121.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXM. CL King increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.