Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE O opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

