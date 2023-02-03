TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.3 %

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TTE stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

