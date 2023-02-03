Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $157.02 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.