Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Primerica worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Primerica by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $164.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.02.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

