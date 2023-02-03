Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STLD opened at $125.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $126.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

