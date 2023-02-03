Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $195,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average is $170.32. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.