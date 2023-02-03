Huntington National Bank Sells 2,625 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex Dividend Announcement

GNTX opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $32.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

