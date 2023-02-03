Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $57.80 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95.

