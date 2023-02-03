Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

