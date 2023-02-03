TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,958 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

