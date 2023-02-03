Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,602,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ITOT opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $103.48.

