2,812 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,422,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,263 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 668,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 478,820 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,926,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,442,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BBEU opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.