Huntington National Bank Has $477,000 Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of TTC opened at $114.15 on Friday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

