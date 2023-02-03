Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 973 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.7 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,757. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.