Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

