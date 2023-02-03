Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 2.8% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Block by 8.2% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 86.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,338 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 4.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 21.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Block stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,717 shares of company stock worth $18,883,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

